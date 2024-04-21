Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) Shares Up 7%

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Free Report) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.60. 30,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 630,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Glory Star New Media Group Stock Up 7.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maven Securities LTD raised its holdings in Glory Star New Media Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 4,241,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 548,068 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Glory Star New Media Group by 431.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 296,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 240,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Glory Star New Media Group by 652.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 207,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Glory Star New Media Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

