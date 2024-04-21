Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK) Trading 100% Higher

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK – Get Free Report) traded up 100% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 33,999 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 830% from the average session volume of 3,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Global Diversified Marketing Group Stock Up 100.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Global Diversified Marketing Group

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc, a multi-line consumer packaged goods company, manufactures, markets, and distributes food and snack products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Italian wafers, Italian filled croissants, French madeleines, wafer pralines, shelf stable macarons, and other gourmet snacks.

