FY2027 Earnings Forecast for The Gap, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2027 EPS estimates for GAP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $1.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for GAP’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share.

GPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GAP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

GPS opened at $20.76 on Friday. GAP has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $28.59. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. GAP had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $767,115.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $64,558.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $767,115.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,897.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,723 shares of company stock worth $6,886,765 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in GAP by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of GAP by 54.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 189,872 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in GAP by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 297,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

