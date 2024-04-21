FY2025 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Raised by Analyst

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Veritas Investment Research lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$20.70 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.60.

ABX opened at C$23.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of C$41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$18.65 and a one year high of C$28.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.01.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.28 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.17%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

