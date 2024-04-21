First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Stock Price Down 0.5%

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 5,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 8,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

First Acceptance Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.14.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter. First Acceptance had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 83.33%.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

