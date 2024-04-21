Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Trading Down 5.1%

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.24. 29,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 28,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNCH. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 82,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524, FIN-525, and other microbiome product candidates for inflammatory bowel disease.

