Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Trading Down 5.1%

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.24. 29,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 28,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23.
Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter.
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524, FIN-525, and other microbiome product candidates for inflammatory bowel disease.
