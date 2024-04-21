Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 478 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,676 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 58,829.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $628.34 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $732.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $679.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $571.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.13 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $793.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $589.21.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

