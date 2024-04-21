Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Barrick Gold Corp’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

Shares of GOLD opened at $17.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,821,963,000 after acquiring an additional 37,128,653 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,464,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150,142 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $821,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 9,606,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $173,727,000 after buying an additional 6,385,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

