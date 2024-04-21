Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.30.

Shares of EDR opened at $26.50 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.87.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,769.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,964.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Seth D. Krauss sold 17,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $432,236.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,769.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,964.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,465 shares of company stock worth $4,847,868 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 103,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

