EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Shares Down 15.6%

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 15.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 50,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 29,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.
EML Payments Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66.
EML Payments Company Profile
EML Payments Limited provides payment solutions platform in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift and Incentives, and Digital Payments. The General Purpose Reloadable segment offers reloadable cards to various industries, such as government, salary packaging, gaming, and digital banking.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EML Payments
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for EML Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EML Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.