EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Shares Down 15.6%

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 15.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 50,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 29,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66.

EML Payments Company Profile

EML Payments Limited provides payment solutions platform in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift and Incentives, and Digital Payments. The General Purpose Reloadable segment offers reloadable cards to various industries, such as government, salary packaging, gaming, and digital banking.

