Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.28.

DIR.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Trading Down 0.2 %

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Shares of DIR.UN opened at C$12.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.02. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a twelve month low of C$11.53 and a twelve month high of C$15.13.

(Get Free Report

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.