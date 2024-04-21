Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on DB. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 5.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

