Crane (CR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Crane to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Crane has set its FY24 guidance at $4.55-4.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.550-4.850 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.55 million. On average, analysts expect Crane to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Crane Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CR opened at $129.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.80. Crane has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $139.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.
Crane Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 700.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CR shares. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crane from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.
About Crane
Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.
Read More
