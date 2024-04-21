Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Trading Down 1.9%

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 3,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 5,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Covalon Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of -0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%.

Covalon Technologies Company Profile

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of medical products in infection management, advanced wound care, and surgical procedure areas in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform technologies comprise collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; and antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity.

