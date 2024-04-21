CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Stock Price Down 11.8%

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.50. 6,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 1,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
CompuMed Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.92 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00.
CompuMed Company Profile
CompuMed, Inc, an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide.
