Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.70 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $73.68. The company has a market capitalization of $494.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average of $63.77.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 61.75%.

In other news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III sold 3,669 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total transaction of $241,163.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,708 shares in the company, valued at $703,836.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

