Brokers Set Expectations for The AES Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for AES in a research note issued on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.08. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

AES stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. AES has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in AES by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,373,460,000 after buying an additional 31,009,718 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in AES by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,671,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,341,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,128 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 38.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AES by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,324,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $857,435,000 after purchasing an additional 102,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.10%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

