Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 18th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $201.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $202.42. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $189.55 per share.

FFH has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1,758.33.

FFH opened at C$1,513.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1,459.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1,309.86. The stock has a market cap of C$33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$904.60 and a 1-year high of C$1,563.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$81.40 by C($9.42). Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of C$9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.25 billion.

In other Fairfax Financial news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total transaction of C$2,882,388.96. In other news, Director Brian Johnston Porter acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1,509.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,433,930. Also, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total value of C$2,882,388.96. In the last three months, insiders have bought 190 shares of company stock worth $273,877 and have sold 4,572 shares worth $5,835,859. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

