Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,471,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,096 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

