BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BJ opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $80.42.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,459.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,840 shares of company stock worth $7,408,605 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

