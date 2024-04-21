Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Trading Up 3.1%

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.13. 288,748 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 99,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Bioxytran Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of -0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.
Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Bioxytran Company Profile
Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.
