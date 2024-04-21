Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
NYSE BHVN opened at $38.99 on Friday. Biohaven has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $62.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47.
Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.40). As a group, analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.
