Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 14.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

NYSE BOH opened at $58.40 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $75.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average of $60.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 67.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $53.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bank of Hawaii

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOH. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,094,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 38.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,338,000 after buying an additional 1,445,598 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $27,912,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 367,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 292,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after acquiring an additional 231,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.