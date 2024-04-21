AudioEye (AEYE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect AudioEye to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. AudioEye has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.290-0.380 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. On average, analysts expect AudioEye to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye Stock Performance

Shares of AudioEye stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AudioEye by 4,864.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AudioEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AudioEye by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 17,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEYE. HC Wainwright increased their target price on AudioEye from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on AudioEye from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AudioEye

AudioEye Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.