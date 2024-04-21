Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

Amprius Technologies stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.84. Amprius Technologies has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $10.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 406.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In related news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $320,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth about $8,006,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth about $484,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 2,623.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

