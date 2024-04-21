Amex Exploration (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. 13,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 19,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Amex Exploration Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

