Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Alcoa in a report released on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.62. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AA. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.96.

Alcoa Trading Up 0.2 %

AA opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $42.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Alcoa by 2.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Alcoa

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $814,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

