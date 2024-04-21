Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Trading Down 4.9%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 10,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 206,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 84,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.27% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, including minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, which include laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

