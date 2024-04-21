Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 102.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,121 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Adient worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADNT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 45.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 11.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,197,000 after purchasing an additional 167,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $336,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,931.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Adient Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $28.83 on Friday. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.51.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.16). Adient had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

