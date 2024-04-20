Twin Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Southern by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 11,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,064,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $72.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.05. The stock has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,899 shares of company stock worth $739,587. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

