Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 5,717 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.2% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,649,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703,425 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $155.72 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.27 and a 52 week high of $161.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

