Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Moderna were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Moderna by 8.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Moderna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Moderna by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Moderna by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 0.6 %

MRNA stock opened at $101.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.63 and a 200-day moving average of $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $144.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.49.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,651. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,358,473.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,976 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

