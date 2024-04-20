Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.77.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $531.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $509.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $539.11.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

