Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,648,000 after buying an additional 1,064,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,330 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,030,000 after purchasing an additional 118,306 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,083,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,910,000 after buying an additional 2,121,603 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.73.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE CCI opened at $95.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.10. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $131.43.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

