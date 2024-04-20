Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,476 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after buying an additional 50,504 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,651. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at $514,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,954 shares of company stock worth $11,533,976 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $101.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $144.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

See Also

