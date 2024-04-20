Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,373,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,905,000 after buying an additional 412,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,579,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,137,000 after buying an additional 46,811 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,023,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,556,000 after buying an additional 591,329 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,520,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,483,000 after buying an additional 579,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance
Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.63. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86.
Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.30). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.
Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.417 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 153.21%.
Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile
Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.
