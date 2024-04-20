Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,373,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,905,000 after buying an additional 412,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,579,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,137,000 after buying an additional 46,811 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,023,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,556,000 after buying an additional 591,329 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,520,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,483,000 after buying an additional 579,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REXR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.63. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.30). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.417 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 153.21%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

