Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $87.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $90.37.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

