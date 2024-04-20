Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 20,710 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 134.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,144 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,710 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.68.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR stock opened at $175.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.18. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

