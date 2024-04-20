Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,624 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $11,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $30,952.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $195,992.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,328.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $30,952.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,367.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,813 shares of company stock valued at $448,167 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Badger Meter Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BMI opened at $176.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.56. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.66 and a 12-month high of $181.00.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.17. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

