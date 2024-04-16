Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $10.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.47 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $300.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $333.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.68. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $261.59 and a 52-week high of $489.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

