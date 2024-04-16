Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 57,656 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,656 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $14,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Masco by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 13,221 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Masco by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after buying an additional 18,140 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $2,606,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Masco by 22.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $73.06 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $78.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 28.93%.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

