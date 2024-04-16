Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,215 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.31.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

