Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 7,581 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,593,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $543.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $309.89 and a 12-month high of $570.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $538.46 and its 200 day moving average is $469.06.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $558.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.