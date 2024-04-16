U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Trimmed by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.41.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

