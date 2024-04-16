Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,007 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,499,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $121,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 104,026 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 26,369 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,793,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,019,000 after acquiring an additional 582,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Manulife Financial stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $25.14. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MFC. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

