Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 27,292 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 892,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,292 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.39% of Travelers Companies worth $169,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $221.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.68. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

