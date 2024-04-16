Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,148,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,132 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $123,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,076,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $2,913,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CARR opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.77.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

