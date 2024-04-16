Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,852,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848,075 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $128,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $941,562,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 1,136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892,691 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,653,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,982,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Vertical Research started coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

CRH Price Performance

CRH stock opened at $80.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.55. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $88.00.

CRH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

