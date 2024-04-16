Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $163.52 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,129,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,721 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $163,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $331,955,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,327 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $34.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.65.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

