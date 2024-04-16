Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $131,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,977,008,000 after acquiring an additional 104,433 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,771 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,355,000 after purchasing an additional 136,834 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $933,765,000 after buying an additional 349,409 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $782,086,000 after buying an additional 27,365 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total value of $3,516,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total value of $3,516,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total value of $6,780,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,087 shares of company stock valued at $53,979,458. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,207.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,186.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,038.41. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $741.74 and a 12-month high of $1,248.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,137.73.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

